What about us?

Recently the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued a circular that no person shall buy foreign exchange of more than $10,000 per day and $100,000 (or equivalent in other currencies) per calendar year in the form of cash or outward remittances. This is a good step to prevent the dollarisation of the local economy and to limit the outflow of foreign currency or ill-gotten money to other countries.
However, the decision is a cause of great concern to overseas Pakistanis who have assets in Pakistan. There needs to be exceptions for overseas Pakistanis who want to sell their – legally acquired and declared – property or other assets in Pakistan to remit the proceeds of such sales. These proceeds may exceed the limits set by the SBP, so it should elaborate the process through which this may be done. The process should be simple and hassle free. The purchase/outward remittance limits should be waived on the presentation of sale documents to exchange companies/banks.
Dr Tauseef Quraishi
Madison, USA
This refers to the news report ‘Tarin urges defaulters to file taxes before govt approaches them’ . It was...
Looking at the daily-rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, another lockdown seems to be in the offing. It will make...
This refers to the article ‘Transforming Pakistan: Powerful, crooked politicians accustomed to being above law’ by...
I have recently applied for the first phase of the Kamyab Jawan loan programme. After completing all the requirements...
There has been a hue and cry on social media over the performance of the Balochi Dochapi by female and male students...
There is talk so much about women’s rights and empowerment, but little attention is paid where it is actually...
Comments