Woman seeks release of son

LAKKI MARWAT: A woman from Lakki City on Tuesday appealed to corps commander Peshawar to help release her son.
Speaking at a press conference, Gul Shad Bibi said her young son,
Rizwanullah took his bike to a mechanic to have it repaired. She said the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel arrived there and arrested the mechanic and they also picked up her son about 10 days ago.
She said the officials had assured her that her son would be released soon after completing the investigation, adding he was still being held by the CTD. She asked the corps commander Peshawar to help release her son as he was innocent.
MANSEHRA: The students and faculty of the Hazara University on Tuesday organised an awareness walk against the...
PESHAWAR: The Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the newly appointed Afghan Consul General in...
HARIPUR: A coronavirus positive patient died in Panian village on Tuesday while the number of infected patients...
MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority on Tuesday removed the litter scattered at the tourist resort of...
PESHAWAR: Taking suo moto notice of the sufferings of the patients, Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Qaisar Rashid...
PESHAWAR: The provincial police officers are up in arms after claiming they have been deprived of the right to...
Comments