Woman seeks release of son

LAKKI MARWAT: A woman from Lakki City on Tuesday appealed to corps commander Peshawar to help release her son.

Speaking at a press conference, Gul Shad Bibi said her young son,

Rizwanullah took his bike to a mechanic to have it repaired. She said the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel arrived there and arrested the mechanic and they also picked up her son about 10 days ago.

She said the officials had assured her that her son would be released soon after completing the investigation, adding he was still being held by the CTD. She asked the corps commander Peshawar to help release her son as he was innocent.