JI announces sit-ins against mini-budget

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced launching countrywide sit-ins and protest movement for withdrawing the ‘anti-people’ mini-budget. “We will hold 100 sit-ins in all major cities before staging the final sit-in in Islamabad,” announced JI ameer Sirajul while addressing a press conference at Mansoorah here on Tuesday.

The schedule of the movement will be announced in three-days, he said, calling for removal of the governor of the state bank and elimination of interest-based economy, and replacing it with just and interest-free economic system of Islam. He demanded the government reduce the basic food prices by 50 percent or get ready to face people in Islamabad. He held the PML-N and the PPP equally responsible for the destruction of the economy and institutions, saying the powerful establishment provided backing to three parties to form governments.