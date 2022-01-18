Concern over surge in corona cases

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed concern over the increasing positivity ratio of COVID-19 due to the Omicron Virus throughout the country.

In a press statement here Monday, PMA (Centre) Honorary Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said the Omicron symptoms were flue, throat pain, high grade fever, body ache especially severe pain in legs and loss of appetite.

Although the severity of the disease and symptoms are mild to moderate and the symptoms could last within five to six days but it could lead to severe illness. He said that Omicron could prove fatal. The presence of Delta virus is another threat because these two viruses could mutate into another fatal variant. Next two to three weeks could be hazardous so we all have to be very careful.

He suggested the government immediately take appropriate steps and enforce SOPs. Events with large gatherings like musical concerts, political public meetings and sit-ins should be prohibited, he added. Marriage functions should be limited to 200 guests with strict SOPs. Vaccination cards should be checked at restaurants, marriage halls, shopping malls, cinema halls, amusement parks and other places. The PMA office-bearer requested the people to wear mask, keep social distance, wash or sanitize hands, avoid shaking hands, hugging and going out unnecessarily.