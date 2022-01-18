Cop involved in groom’s killing in Karachi commits suicide

Constable Farzand Ali Jafri in police uniform.

KARACHI: A policeman allegedly involved in the killing a newly-married man for resisting mugging committed suicide to avoid arrest during a police raid. He has been identified as Farzand Ali Jafri, posted at the Investigation Wing of Karachi’s District West.

According to the police, the suspect killed himself by shooting at his forehead to avoid arrest during a police raid. Jafri was suspected for killing a newly-married man, Shahrukh, during mugging his sister and mother at their doorsteps at the Kashmir Road on January 13.

The tragic death turned a top trend on the social media as it followed several incidents of street crime in the city. What further turned the story poignant was the fact that Shahrukh was recently married.



Eight people were killed and over 30 others wounded in the first two weeks of the current year during incidents of street crimes and robberies, which is a testament of failure of the law enforcement agencies to control the rising crimes in the city.