Khattak’s steps will have far-reaching impact on KP’s uplift: PM





PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday appreciated former Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak, saying initiatives taken by him would have far-reaching impact on the provincial development.

He was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone here. The prime minister also appreciated Dr Attaur Rehman for his support to establish Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur which would have positive impact on next generations.

He said after coming to power in 2013, it was the KP government that had introduced health insurance facility for the low-income people of the province despite financial constraints. Moreover, it was also the PTI government that raised the issues of climate change, forestation, institution building and tourism.

Separately, PM Imran Khan Monday ordered for completion of development projects in their stipulated time period and other public welfare plans on priority basis. He held a meeting with KP Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan after his arrival here, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

They discussed the political situation, administrative affairs, and law and order in the province. Issues related to uplift projects, including implementation of agriculture transformation plan, protection of forests and health cards were also discussed.

The prime minister was also apprised of the steps taken by the administration to control price hike and progress being made through a drive against hoarders.

Imran Khan appreciated the KP government for initiating record development projects in the province and said the development of merged districts was among the top priorities of the government. He said the government had increased the annual development programme for the merged districts from Rs24 billion in 2018 to Rs54 billion this year.

The prime minister linked price hike in the country with increase in the prices of different commodities in the international market and said the government was taking pragmatic steps to lessen the burden on common man due to the inflation.

He said the Sehat Card, subsidy to deserving families on daily-use commodities, and improved facilities in education sectors were among the steps taken by the government to make the country a true welfare state.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given to the prime minister on public welfare schemes and ongoing development projects of the government in the province.

It was said that the KP government was going to launch a historic project to end loadshedding in the province under which Rs20 billion project would be launched to improve the existing power transmission system.

The PM was informed that at the provincial level, the strategy for affordable power projects and off-grid supply at low rates had been finalised while small hydropower projects were being started in remote areas to provide affordable power supply to the people there.

The meeting was informed that the Chashma Right Bank Canal project had also entered the final stages, which upon completion would make millions of acres of barren land cultivable.

It was told that the Rashakai Industrial Zone was fully operational and the government was developing a comprehensive strategy to ensure investment in six major industrial sectors.

The PM was informed that the distribution of Ehsaas Ration Riate programme had started in the province.

Under the programme, eligible families in the KP would be given a discount of up to Rs1,000 per month on essentials items. The meeting was also briefed in detail about the projects initiated for the improvement of infrastructure in the KP and the progress on construction of major highways and link roads.