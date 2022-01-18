Police check post attacked with rockets

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Suspected militants fired two rockets at a police checkpost in the limits of Kulachi Police Station late Sunday night, a senior police official said.
District Police Officer Najamul Hasnain said the cops manning the checkpost also returned the fire in the direction from where the rockets were fired. He said the rocket attack did not cause any loss of life or damage to property. The militants managed to escape after staging the attack. A heavy contingent of the police and the security forces arrived at the spot after the attack and conducted a search operation.
