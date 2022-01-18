Nine housing schemes set up for overseas Pakistanis

Islamabad: Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HR) have established nine housing schemes across the country for overseas Pakistanis.

An official source told APP here on Monday that these schemes included Phase-1 Lahore Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Housing Scheme, Phase-1 extension, and Phase-II OPF Farmhouses, Larkana, Dadu, Peshawar, Gujrat, Chittarpari Mirpur AJK, Zone-V Islamabad, to provide them residential facilities. He said that thousands of plots created in these schemes were allotted to overseas Pakistanis and located at the prime locations in the cities of Islamabad, Lahore, Gujrat, Peshawar, Dadu, Larkana, and Mirpur (AJK). OPF Housing Scheme Raiwind Road (Phase-I) Lahore spread over an area of 2,316 Kanals was located about 3 KM from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital which encompassed 1783 residential and 93 commercial plots. All the 1,735 residential plots stand allotted to overseas Pakistanis, whereas the remaining 48 residential and 69 commercial plots will be allotted through auction.