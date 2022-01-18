‘More steps to be taken for minorities welfare’

LAHORE:A delegation of the National Commission for Minorities Affairs led by its chairman Chela Ram Kwelani called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed steps for welfare of the minorities in the province. Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam, chief secretary, secretary human rights and minorities affairs department and others were also present while the delegation comprised of representatives of minorities. The chief minister pointed out that Rs1 billion were allocated for minorities’ development fund while scholarships were also being given to students to continue studies from matriculation to PhD.

Meanwhile, a sum of Rs2.5 billion was being spent on different welfare-oriented projects of minority communities in the financial year 2021-22, he added. The CM stressed that implementation of a 5 percent job quota for minorities would be ensured and pointed out that focal persons had been nominated after the institution of minority cells in 40 government departments.

Similarly, focal persons had also been nominated after the establishment of minority cells in nine divisions, 36 districts and 144 tehsils, he added and assured that this paraphernalia would timely resolve issues pertaining to the minority communities. The Constitution ensures full protection to rights of the minority communities and they enjoy equal rights in the country, he added.

The interfaith policy had also been devised and more steps would also be taken to ensure welfare of minorities in future, the CM concluded. Chela Ram appreciated the steps taken for the protection of minorities’ rights.

BARYAR: The chief minister said that the government was continuously fulfilling its promises made with the people and the development journey would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while meeting PTI leader Saleem Baryar and Special Assistant for Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar here at his office. The CM said that every conspiracy hatched by the opposition had been thwarted due to the public-centric politics of the PTI-led government. He said that those indulging in politics of mudslinging had no future and the propagandists should realise that people could not be served through hollow slogans. “The politics of the opposition is limited to issuing meaningless statements”, the chief minister concluded.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the chief minister said the lamp of negative politics of the opposition has gone out as lust for power has made the opposition leaders jittery. He said that opposition’s desire for clinching power would exacerbate after 2023. The chief minister said the rejected elements were criticising the government for some political gains. However, there was no substitute for the selfless leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he maintained.

SEEKS REPORT: The chief minister sought a report from the Rawalpindi commissioner about the death of an elderly man in the elevator of a wedding hall and ordered an inquiry into the incident. The chief minister said that action should be taken against those responsible for negligence. He also extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

The chief minister also sought a report from the health secretary and Sahiwal commissioner about the death of a patient due to alleged negligence at DHQ hospital, Okara. The chief minister said that those responsible should be identified and disciplinary action should be taken against negligence in timely treatment. The hospital management was duty-bound to provide timely treatment to the patients, he added.