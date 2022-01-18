Egyptian president, Algerian FM agree to push for stability in Libya

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and visiting Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra on Monday agreed to push forward security and stability in Libya, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

"They affirmed the necessity to preserve unity and sovereignty in Libya and unify its national institutions, especially the military and security ones," the statement said. "The meeting comes to enhance international efforts seeking to end the presence of foreign forces and mercenaries in Libya," it added.