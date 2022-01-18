IO told to submit Nazim Jokhio murder charge sheet by 22nd

The Malir judicial magistrate on Monday directed the investigating officer of the Nazim Jokhio murder case to submit the charge sheet in court by January 22.

The IO had sought further time to submit the murder charge sheet. He informed the JM that the charge sheet has been sent to the prosecution department for scrutiny, following which it will be submitted in court.

The complainant’s counsel said he had also filed an application for the inclusion of terrorism charges in the case. The court directed the IO to submit the charge sheet and the scrutiny report by January 22.

Jokhio’s tortured body had been found at the Jam House, allegedly owned by Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Jam Awais, in Jam Goth on November 3, 2021.

Jokhio’s brother filed a police complaint against MPA Awais, his brother MNA Jam Abdul Karim and others for being involved in the murder of the 27-year-old man. According to the police, Jokhio was tortured to death for reportedly trying to prevent the lawmakers’ guests from hunting houbara bustard in the Thatta district.