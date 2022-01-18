Expensive essentials

Over the last few years, prices of all commodities have gone up due to an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, which have a great impact on all kinds of trade. Prices of almost all food items have risen by an average of 20 to 30 percent. There are many reasons for the poor performance of the country’s economy. The biggest of these is corruption at all levels. The second is the greed of some political leaders who are focused on personal gains. There is also an increase in the hoarding of goods by profiteers to drive up costs. The recent introduction of a higher rate of taxes on several products has further pushed up their prices. The government should take concrete steps to reduce inflation. Corruption should be curtailed and hoarders should be identified and punished. It should also work to bring back the money that has been laundered out of the country. Only then can rising prices be brought under control.
Numair Tahir
Islamabad
