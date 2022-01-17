FC soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat clash

LAKKI MARWAT: The police claimed to have killed two militants in an exchange of fire after an FC soldier was martyred in the Sherikhel area here on Sunday.

An official said that an FC man, Rafiullah, had been kidnaped and later killed by militants in Karmukhel area. “After recovering the bullet-riddled body of the soldier, the police confronted a group of militants in the mountains during a search and strike operation," he maintained. He said that an armed clash took place between the cops and militants in the jurisdiction of Pezu Police Station in which two terrorists were killed.

The police also recovered two Kalashnikovs and ammunition from the possession of the slain terrorists identified as Abdur Rauf, a resident of Sherikhel and Salman, a resident of Jabukhel. "Other militants and their facilitators managed to escape," he added.