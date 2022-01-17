Dispute claims three lives in Bara

BARA: Three persons were killed over a domestic dispute in the Akakhel area here on Sunday, sources said. The sources said one Ismail Khan and his grandson Zakir Khan exchanged hot words about a domestic issue when they opened fire on each other in the Mirikhel area in Akhakhel. As a result, Ismail Khan, his granddaughter and a passer-by Said Rahim were killed on the spot. The accused managed to escape after committing the crime.