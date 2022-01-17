‘Murree incident occurred due to admin’s negligence’

ISLAMABAD: The five-member probe committee formed by the government to inquire about the Murree tragedy has completed its investigation on Sunday and has revealed that the incident occurred due to administrative negligence, Geo News reported citing sources.

According to sources, after completing its investigation — which was based on interviews of victims and administrative officials — the probe committee has departed from the hill station to Lahore.

A senior Punjab government official said that the report is being written though statements and evidence that have been recorded by the inquiry team. The report is likely to be presented to chief minister Punjab during the week.

The probe committee prepared its report after recording the statements of victims and more than 30 officers from different administrative departments in Murree. The probe has revealed that on the day of the incident, several snowploughs were parked at the same place which led to road blockages, the administrative staff was absent from duty, while a blizzard warning from the metrological department was blatantly neglected, according to sources.

The committee has recommended sealing all illegal hotels, plazas, and construction sites at the hill station, according to well-placed sources. Sources privacy to the matter said that the committee has also recommended sealing of all those hotels, shopping malls, and apartments where parking spaces have not been provided.

Declaring illegal constructions and encroachments on the Murree Expressway and adjourning highways a “major obstacle” to the flow of traffic, the committee has suggested a “grand operation” be conducted in Murree.

On January 8, 23 people had died due to carbon monoxide poisoning while being stuck in their cars as thousands of tourist vehicles ended up being stranded in Murree due to heavy snowfall.

It should be recalled that following the tragic incident, the Punjab government had declared Murree as a calamity-hit area after heavy snowfall wreaked havoc on the city. According to the local administration of Murree, rain and blizzards were forecast around Murree, with thunderstorms at a speed of 50-90 kmph along with heavy snowfall. Furthermore, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also reprimanded on Thursday the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and said it was responsible for the Murree tragedy.