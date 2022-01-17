Leaders say only PPP has ability to deliver

CHITRAL: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders here on Sunday came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers, saying they had failed to mitigate the sufferings of the people from the poor strata of the society.

Speaking at a press conference at the Chitral Press Club, PPP leaders, including Muzaffar Said, Bakht Bedar Khan, PPP district head Engineer Fazle Rabi said the PTI government lacked the ability to deliver. They said the rulers had pushed the people to the brink of starvation and they were facing hunger. The prices of the daily use items, including cooking oil, ghee, sugar, flour and pulses had registered an exponential rise ever since the PTI came to power. The people, they said, were now looking to the PPP leadership to steer the country out of the prevailing crises. They said a large number of people would participate in the planned long march of the PPP towards the federal capital to send the government packing.

The PPP leaders said that the people had lost patients and they were not in a position to cope with the skyrocketing inflation coupled with joblessness.

The PPP leadership, they said, had rendered unmatched services for the people of Chitral and would do so in the future as well. They said the people had attached high expectations to the Pakistan People’s Party leadership who would not let down the masses facing a host of challenges.

The PPP, they said, would field candidates in Chitral for the next phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the party would emerge victorious in the polls.

They said that the PPP doors of the PPP were open for all and sundry and the party could consider electoral alliance for the local bodies’ polls in Chitral.