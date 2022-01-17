 
‘CNG stations to open 3 days in a week’

By APP
January 17, 2022

PESHAWAR: The CNG stations in Provincial Capital Peshawar will remain open for 3-day in a week, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (Retd) Khalid Mehmood said here Sunday.

Giving details about the opening of the CNG stations, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (retd) Khalid Mahmood said that the CNG Station will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 pm.

