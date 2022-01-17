‘CNG stations to open 3 days in a week’

PESHAWAR: The CNG stations in Provincial Capital Peshawar will remain open for 3-day in a week, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (Retd) Khalid Mehmood said here Sunday.
Giving details about the opening of the CNG stations, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (retd) Khalid Mahmood said that the CNG Station will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 pm.
WELLINGTON: A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused “significant...
LANDIKOTAL: A welfare organization here on Sunday arranged a walk and jirga to raise awareness among the people about...
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Sunday criticised the government for...
TAKHT BHAI: The growers here on Saturday staged a protest against the rising prices of agriculture related products,...
CHITRAL: Pakistan People’s Party leaders here on Sunday came down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rulers,...
PESHAWAR: Apart from an unprecedented increase in the use and recovery of ice , the capital city has witnessed a surge...
Comments