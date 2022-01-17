Arms seized in lower Kohistan raids

MANSEHRA: Lower Kohistan police seized a huge quantity of the contrabands and arrested over 66 narcotics peddlers from across the district.

“We have arrested over 66 narcotics peddlers and seized a huge cache of contrabands,” District Police Officer, Lower Kohistan, Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon told reporters on Sunday. He added that the police also seized arms and ammunition during raids carried out in parts of the district.

“We have arrested dozens of the outlaws and seized 11 Kalashnikovs, 18 rifles, 69 guns, one Kalakov and 125 pistols of various bores,” Jadoon said.

He added that as many as 119 outlaws wanted by police in cases of murder and attempted murders were arrested.

“We have recovered the stolen vehicles and arrested dozens of people on the beach of the loudspeakers Act,” he added.