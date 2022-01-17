 
Monday January 17, 2022
World

Sudanese doctors rally

By AFP
January 17, 2022

Khartoum: Dozens of Sudanese doctors demonstrated on Sunday in Khartoum to denounce attacks by security forces against medical personnel and doctors during pro-democracy rallies opposed to the October military coup.

Carrying pictures of colleagues they say have been killed in the turmoil that has gripped Sudan over the past months, the doctors rallied dressed in their white uniforms, an AFP correspondent said.

