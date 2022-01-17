Minor boy, elderly man among six killed in accidents

Five people, including a minor boy, were killed and a young man was injured in different road traffic accidents in Karachi on Sunday. Moreover, an elderly man was killed after being hit by a train.

According to details, a major traffic accident took place on Karsaz Road, within the limits of the Bahadurabad police station, where drivers of two cars engaged in street racing lost control of their vehicles and crashed into each other.

As a result of the accident, three people were injured. The victims were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where two of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The deceased were identified as 23-year-old Irtiza, son of Shafiq Hussain, and 22-year-old Rafay, son of Faisal.

Police said that the two cars were speed racing when they collided with each other, adding that one of them also crashed into an electric pole and a footpath. Police said Irtiza was a resident of the Jahangir Road locality, while Rafay was a resident of the Federal B Area.

Separately, a seven-year-old boy identified as Ayan, son of Fayaz, died in a road traffic accident that took place within the remits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station.

The casualty was taken to the JPMC. Police said the boy was playing near his house when a dumper ran him over. The driver of the vehicle managed to escape after the accident, but the police have impounded the dumper.

In another accident, 55-year-old Abdul Kareem, son of Sain Dino, was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorbike in the Landhi area. His body was taken to the JPMC.

Separately, 46-year-old Ashfaq Hussain, son of Ismail, died in a road accident that took place in Bhains Colony, within the limits of the Sukkan police station. The deceased was taken to the JPMC.

Moreover, an elderly man died after a train hit him within the limits of the Drigh Road Railway police station. His body was taken to the JPMC.

Police said the deceased was identified as 68-year-old Shamsuddin, son of Mehrab Khan, a resident of the Liaquatabad area. Police said the victim was crossing the railway track when the train ran him over.

Minor girl dies

A minor girl died after a heavy object hit her head in the North Karachi area on Sunday. Police said that three-year-old Rahima, daughter of Rizwan, died at her house within the limits of the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station. Her body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). Police said the girl died after a heavy object hit and killed her.