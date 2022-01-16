PIC gets ISO-9001 certification

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first state-of-the-art centre for cardiac services, has been declared as ISO-9001 certified, the hospital spokesperson said on Saturday.

Rifat Anjum, media manager of PIC, said the hospital got the ISO-9001 certificate after a thorough audit undertaken by the European Union firm. During the audit, the firm inspected patient care, equipment, employees’ rights, etc before awarding PIC for the certificate.

Apart from handling adult cardiology and cardiac surgery, PIC is the only cardiac centre in KP where paediatric cardiology and cardiac surgeries have been started and are stated to have excellent results.

The hospital had taken almost two decades to complete due to lack of funds and interest of the rulers. Half of the hospital was started last year for patients but very soon it attracted a large number of cardiac patients, due to reasons, first there was no such facility in the public sector hospitals in the province, and secondly it gave the Sehat Insaf facility to patients. Also, the number of cardiac patients has dramatically increased in the province.

The hospital is now overloaded with patients due to lack of sufficient number of doctors and resources, she said. Patients requiring cardiac surgery are given distant dates.