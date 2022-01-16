Begging for relief

Poverty is increasing rapidly in lower Sindh, and children are forced to beg. In fact, begging has become a lucrative business in Sindh.
The reason for this increase is the high rate of unemployment, low-paying jobs, and ever-increasing prices of goods. The government should look into this matter and come to people’s help as soon as possible.
Barkat Ali Bangwar
Kandhkot
