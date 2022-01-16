 
Sunday January 16, 2022
Begging for relief

January 16, 2022

Poverty is increasing rapidly in lower Sindh, and children are forced to beg. In fact, begging has become a lucrative business in Sindh.

The reason for this increase is the high rate of unemployment, low-paying jobs, and ever-increasing prices of goods. The government should look into this matter and come to people’s help as soon as possible.

Barkat Ali Bangwar

Kandhkot

