Two-day calligraphy exhibition opens at Arts Council

The Arts Council has organised an exhibition of calligraphy featuring works of young skillful calligraphers at the Art Gallery.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry, industrialists SM Munir and Zubair Chhaya, and other personalities visited the exhibition and appreciated the skills of the artists.

Shah said that the Arts Council Karachi had always encouraged artists.

“We aim to promote the talents of talented children. The Arts Council Karachi has created this new art gallery. The organiser of the exhibition, Almeira, along with his team, has organised a very good exhibition. I congratulate all the artists.”

Expressing his views, SM Munir said that all the artists had done a great job. “The artists will continue to receive all kinds of support from us.” Talking about Shah's efforts for art, SM Munir said that the Arts Council president was a living legend and doing his best for the promotion of art.

“It is only Ahmad Shah's job to oragnise more than 500 functions in a year.”

The calligraphy exhibition will continue for two days at the Arts Council.