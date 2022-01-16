Gold up Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs400 per tola on Saturday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs125,150 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs343 to Rs107,296.
In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $2 to $1,819 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,243.14. Local jewelers said gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs3,000 per tola compared with rates in the Dubai gold market.
KARACHI: National Database and Registration Authority in collaboration with EasyPaisa and JazzCash introduced a...
KARACHI: Dubai Islamic Bank and TPL Life Takaful signed an understanding to distribute takaful products through the...
LAHORE: Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. commissioned a mobile quality resting unit in Lahore to check quality and quantity...
Caracas: Economists say Venezuela has come out of a four-year cycle of hyperinflation, but citizens like pensioner...
Beijing: China’s economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts,...
LAHORE: The government should ensure adequate representation of the private sector in all important governmental...
Comments