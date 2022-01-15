COVID-19 outbreak getting intense, 420 cases from twin cities

Islamabad : As many as 420 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours which is the highest number of cases reported in a day from twin cities after September 11, 2021, showing that the COVID-19 outbreak is getting intense in the region.

It is much alarming that the average positivity rate of COVID-19 from the region was recorded as 6.53 per cent in the last 24 hours. It has turned out to be 7.53 per cent in Rawalpindi district where almost all educational institutions have started operating from Friday after winter vacation while in ICT, the positivity rate has been recorded as 5.53 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that to date, a total of 147,228 patients have been reported from the twin cities of which 2,191 have lost their lives due to COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, as many as 299 new patients have been reported from ICT and 121 from the Rawalpindi district.

It is important that the virus did not claim any life from the region in the last 11 days though the number of patients registered a tremendous increase in the last three days. The virus has so far claimed 967 lives from the federal capital from where the total number of confirmed patients so far reported has reached 110,243 of which 107,844 patients have recovered. The number of active cases from ICT jumped to 1,432 on Friday after the addition of 246 active cases to the existing pool in the last 24 hours.

Confirmation of 121 more patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 36,985 of which 35,331 patients have recovered while 1,224 patients have lost their lives due to the illness.

On Friday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 430 that was 75 on January 1, this year. Of 430 patients, 24 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 406 were in home isolation.