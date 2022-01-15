AIOU opens admissions

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has opened the first phase of admissions for Semester Spring, 2022. The University has offered admissions in Matric, FA, I.Com, BS, M.Sc, MS/M.Phil and Ph.D. programmes of various academic disciplines.
According to Director Admissions, the admission forms and prospectuses for all the programs have been provided on the University website.
