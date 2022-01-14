Large cache of drugs seized, drug peddlers arrested

SUKKUR: The Nawabshah Police on Thursday recovered 12 kilograms of charas and 17 kilograms of opium during two separate search operations carried out at the National Highway and arrested five drug peddlers.

SSP Nawabshah Ameer Saud Magsi said that his team led by DSP Sultan Ahmed established a snap check at the National Highway, where they recovered 12 kilograms of charas from a car and arrested three drug peddlers Asghar Brohi, Masooma Zaib Arain and Nighat Rauf Arain. In another search operation, he said, his team intercepted a passenger bus bound for Karachi from Balochistan at the National Highway and found 17 kilograms of opium from the bus.

He said the police also arrested two drug-peddlers Manzoor Brohi and Qurban Brohi, who stated during investigation, that they were transporting the drugs to Karachi from Sibi, Balochistan. The SSP said that an FIR against the arrested drug peddlers was registered, while investigation was still underway.