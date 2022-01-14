JI wants Malakand tax-free zone till 2035

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Tuesday demanded the federal government to maintain the status of the Malakand division as a tax-free zone till 2035 as unemployment had increased manifold besides price hike and decrease in remittances from the Gulf countries due to uncertain situation.
Speaking at opening ceremony of a shoe store at Timergara, JI chief Sirajul Haq said the “incompetent” government had mortgaged the country with the International Monetary Fund , which he called a new shape of “East India Company” for Pakistan.
SUKKUR: Three people, including brother, sister and a child, were killed and two others were injured in a road...
SUKKUR: A man was killed, while a woman was seriously injured over the Karo Kari issue in district Ghotki.Reports said...
SUKKUR: The second year students of the Communication Design department on Thursday organised a micro thesis display...
SUKKUR: The Nawabshah Police on Thursday recovered 12 kilograms of charas and 17 kilograms of opium during two...
SUKKUR: An eye camp by Tanzeem-e-Araiyan Pakistan ended on Thursday in district Khairpur.Renowned eye specialists...
SUKKUR: Huge ransom was demanded by the kidnappers on Thursday to release two local traders, including uncle and...
Comments