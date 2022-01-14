JI wants Malakand tax-free zone till 2035

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Tuesday demanded the federal government to maintain the status of the Malakand division as a tax-free zone till 2035 as unemployment had increased manifold besides price hike and decrease in remittances from the Gulf countries due to uncertain situation.



Speaking at opening ceremony of a shoe store at Timergara, JI chief Sirajul Haq said the “incompetent” government had mortgaged the country with the International Monetary Fund , which he called a new shape of “East India Company” for Pakistan.