Mominul warns BD despite historic Test win

DHAKA: Captain Mominul Haque has warned Bangladesh that they will be stuck as the world number nine Test team “all our lives” unless they are more consistent.

Bangladesh won their first Test ever in New Zealand but were crushed by an innings and 117 runs earlier this week in the second Test to draw the two-match series.

Bangladesh’s thumping eight-wicket victory in the opening Test was only their sixth win away from home in 51 matches.

“We won a Test abroad, this is an achievement,” Mominul said in an interview with Bangladesh’s Ajker Patrika newspaper Thursday.

“If we could have finished the next Test well we would think there were greater achievements.”

Bangladesh previously had a woeful record against the Black Caps, who are second in the Test rankings, and were thrashed by Pakistan at a home Test in December despite rain eating up nearly three days’ play.