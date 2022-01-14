Aisam loses doubles quarter-final in Sydney

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq Qureshi and his partner Alexander Nadovyesov went down fighting in a marathon doubles quarter-final of the Sydney International Thursday.
Fillip Polasek and John Peers came back from one set down to beat the pair 3-6, 6-3, 14-12.
Following one set, the quarter-final was decided on a super tie-break with third seed edging out Aisam and Nadovyesov during an extended contest. It was difficult to judge the winner with Polasek & Peers emerging ultimate winners.
