Aisam loses doubles quarter-final in Sydney

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq Qureshi and his partner Alexander Nadovyesov went down fighting in a marathon doubles quarter-final of the Sydney International Thursday.

Fillip Polasek and John Peers came back from one set down to beat the pair 3-6, 6-3, 14-12.

Following one set, the quarter-final was decided on a super tie-break with third seed edging out Aisam and Nadovyesov during an extended contest. It was difficult to judge the winner with Polasek & Peers emerging ultimate winners.