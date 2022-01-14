Only taxes

Residents of Karachi are facing an acute problem of gas shortage. Not every middle-class family can afford to order food three times a day. The prices of gas cylinders too are skyrocketing. When will the elected government work sincerely to resolve the current gas crisis? All relevant bodies must work with due diligence to resolve the issue of gas supply in Karachi.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) must either ensure the regular supply of gas to consumers or stop charging bills.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi