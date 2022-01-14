Only taxes

Residents of Karachi are facing an acute problem of gas shortage. Not every middle-class family can afford to order food three times a day. The prices of gas cylinders too are skyrocketing. When will the elected government work sincerely to resolve the current gas crisis? All relevant bodies must work with due diligence to resolve the issue of gas supply in Karachi.
The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) must either ensure the regular supply of gas to consumers or stop charging bills.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
The law and order situation in Karachi is turning worse. Every day, at least one person is shot dead by trigger-happy...
It is immensely shameful that the authorities remained unaware of the situation unfolding in Murree until after 23...
The Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s approval to elevate Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court gives her the...
Although it is almost the middle of January, driving licence tickets for 2022 have not been issued by the General...
The current alarmingly high in the prices of essential items indicates at the state of helplessness of the government....
This refers to the news report, ‘National Assembly session lasts 12 minutes, prorogued indefinitely’, . What...
Comments