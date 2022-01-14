IG orders stern action against illegal arms dealers

LAHORE:IG Punjab on Thursday directed all the supervisory officers of the province to round up accused and dealers dealing in illegal arms in all districts.
He directed supervisory officers to ensure regular inspection of the stock of arms dealers and checking of licences in their respective districts.
The IG directed to revoke the licences of dealers involved in illegal activities and take strict legal action against them. The SHO concerned along with the supervisory officer will also be held accountable where illegal arms trade was found, he warned.
