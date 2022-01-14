 
Friday January 14, 2022
Pope Francis hails parents for saving their children as ‘heroes’

By AFP
January 14, 2022
Vatican City: Pope Francis hailed parents who flee conflict to save their children as "heroes", highlighting those "rejected at the borders of Europe", in an interview published on Thursday.

