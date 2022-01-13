Elected reps from tribal region urge donors to fulfil commitments

PESHAWAR: The elected representatives from tribal districts on Wednesday assured communities that they are striving their best to ensure that the donor’s commitment in Aid to Uprooted People in Pakistan Project funded by KFW and European Union are fulfilled.

In statement four tribal MPAS Shafique Afridi (MPA- Khyber), Iqbal Wazir (MPA - North Waziristan), Mian Iqbal (MPA- Kurram), Ghazan Jamal (MPA - Orakzai), and two MNAs Malik Jawad Hussain and Fakhar Zaman said that the abrupt closure of this project that was operating in five tribal districts since 2018 has caused deep resentment among the communities.

The MPs said that the project which had been operational for 3.5 years in these districts had addressed community needs effectively.

There were 53 projects where millions of rupees had already been invested. Similarly, the dialogues with communities for 34 projects had been held, which if not fulfilled now will cause deep resentment.

In Miango village of District Khyber Riaz Khan a local farmer said that the abrupt closure of the project means that 1,400 people who could have had access to clean water in a three months’ time would now be without it again. Similarly, Intezar Hussain from Patto Killay Sultan in Upper Kurram shared that the project had started an irrigation channel in their village.

The completion of the scheme could have supported small scale farmers to irrigate 375 acres of land.

The hope that had been rekindled in the farmers has died away. In village Mobaraas Kot, North Waziristan Haji Khalil an elderly man said that the women and girls in their village could have been saved from fetching water from far-off sources had the project completed the drinking water supply scheme in his village.

Under AUP 1,862 men and women were trained in various skills. About 600 tribal youth had been informed about their enrollment but this did not materialise as the project was abruptly closed. Mubashir Nawaz, 30 years old was trained in solar panel installation.

He said that after the training he had set up a small business which has enabled him to support his family. The AUP has created many such examples and many more could have been supported had the project not come to an abrupt close.

The local MPAs and MNAs have registered the voice of their communities on various forums but the situation remains ambiguous.

“The abrupt closure by ignoring the facts, and dismissing the local context is a blatant act of discrimination against our people,” they said, adding that they have been told that this decision has been taken due to the changed scenario on the other side of the border which may impact peace and stability on the Pakistani side.

“This is all the more surprising because AUP and its team have delivered activities amid the US-exit from Afghanistan. This is because the Pakistani government and its law enforcement agencies ensured a conducive environment for development interventions. AUP had also received an extension last year. Despite this, it has been closed down. It all is disheartening,” said one of the MNAs.