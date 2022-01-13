NPMC mulls options for cheaper pulses imports to check prices

ISLAMABAD: The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) on Wednesday started deliberations on options for imports of pulses at low prices.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin convened the NPMC meeting.

Tarin also expressed concerns on the slight increase in sugar prices in various cities owing to disruption in the supply caused by rain and fog.

“NPMC was informed that except the prices of Moong pulse, there was increase in the prices of other pulses and it was mainly due to exchange rate variations and increase in freight charges,” a statement said.

“The finance minister expressed concerns on the increase in the prices of pulses and enquired about production trend of pulses in the world and directed the ministry of National Food Security and Research to build strategy considering the lowest prices in the international market.”

He also directed the ministry and provincial governments to take creative measures to ensure smooth supply of pulses at fair prices.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the wheat flour prices’ stability and availability of sufficient stocks of the commodity in the country.

The NPMC discussed weekly Sensitive Price Index, which increased slightly by 0.08 percent in the week as compared to previous week when it decreased by 0.50 percent.

It was informed that 33 food items contributed decline in the SPI by 0.14 percent, whereas 18 non-food items contributed increase of 0.22 percent.

Prices of seven items registered decline which contributed decline in the SPI by 0.46 percent.

During the week, prices of tomatoes declined by 0.11 percent, chillies powder 0.26 percent, eggs 0.05 percent and others 0.04 percent.

NPMC was informed that prices of 22 items remained stable and 25 items registered increase in prices which contributed increase in the SPI by 0.54 percent.

Prices of potatoes increased by 0.03 percent, chicken 0.12 percent, petrol 0.21 percent and others by 0.18 percent.

The committee was informed that prices of tomatoes and onion in the last week were at the lowest as compared to their prices three years earlier.

The meeting expressed satisfaction on the decline in the prices of the essential items.

The NPMC was also briefed on the availability of essential goods at subsidized rates at the Sastaa & Sahulat Bazaars across the country.

Tarin advised Sindh and Baluchistan governments to extend Sastaa Bazaars for the welfare of the general public.

Among others, the meeting was attended by minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar; provincial chief secretaries, economic advisor finance division; chief statistician PBS, MD Utility Stores Corporation and other senior officers.