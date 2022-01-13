Attack on MPA Bilal Yasin: Two ‘shooters’ arrested from Shahdara

LAHORE: The CIA Lahore Police have arrested two alleged shooters who opened fire on PMLN MPA Bilal Yasin.

At least 16 teams had been constituted to arrest the accused. The CIA police, acting on a tip-off, raided 10 places and finally arrested the accused from Shahdara on Tuesday night. Both the accused would be produced in the court on Thursday morning for an identity parade. Earlier, the police had interrogated several suspects while both the main facilitators of the incident, Sajid and Fakhar Alam, who are arms dealers, were also arrested.

On December 31, two shooters riding a motorcycle had opened fire on Bilal Yasin on the Mohni Road, Lahore. The IGP Punjab has appreciated the performance of the Lahore police with regard to arresting the accused and directed that the remaining stages of investigation should be completed immediately and the accused should be punished while fulfilling the legal requirements.