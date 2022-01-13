Pakistan condemns hijacking of UAE-flagged cargo vessel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the hijacking of UAE-flagged cargo vessel, Rawabi by the Houthis near the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen.
Such blatant acts not only threaten the freedom of maritime navigation but also endanger the international trade and security of the region, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.
Expressing Pakistan’s solidarity with the UAE, the spokesperson called for the immediate release of the vessel and its crew. According to the UAE media, the ship had 11 crew members onboard from five countries, including seven Indian sailors and one each from Ethiopia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Myanmar. The ship was on its way from Socotra Island in Yemen to the port of Jazan in Saudi Arabia, carrying equipment leased by a Saudi company used in a field hospital on the island.
LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Wednesday said digital system was...
SUKKUR: The prisoners protested in Central Jail Larkana over shifting of a prisoner to Central Jail in Karachi. The...
SUKKUR: Grand democratic Alliance on Wednesday took out protest rallies against Local Bodies Act passed by PPP in...
SUKKUR: The body of Kamlesh Kumar, brother of Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz leader Kamrid Jagdesh Kumar, was recovered from a...
SUKKUR: Two people were gunned down and three injured in vendetta killing in Larkana on Tuesday. The deceased were...
SUKKUR: As many as 14 people died after consuming substandard liquor in Tando Jam since Tuesday. They included Aamir...
Comments