Traffic police chief issues guidelines to prevent spread of Omicron

Karachi traffic police chief Ahmed Yar Chohan, voicing concerns over reports of fast rising cases of Covid variant Omicron in the city, has issued guidelines to his subordinates to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Officials said on Wednesday a meeting was held recently under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who had earlier discussed with his cabinet members reports about the rising Covid-19 cases and had directed the officials to keep an eye on the situation and take preemptive measures so that if the situation worsened, they were prepared to tackle the situation.

They added that traffic police chief Chohan directed that in the wake of an increase in Omicron cases, all police personnel and staff of the traffic branch should adopt precautionary measures in letter and spirit.

According to the directives, all staffers of the traffic branch must wear masks during their field duties and at office. No one will be allowed to enter the premises of superior offices without wearing a mask.

Also, proper social distancing, as already described in the SOPs by the provincial government, must be ensured. Visitors to the superior offices of the police department will be bound to wear masks, and unnecessary social and informal gatherings should be avoided.

Failure to comply with these instructions will result in strict departmental action against negligent employees. The directives have been issued to senior superintendents of police of South, City, Central, East, West, Malir and Korangi districts, as well as to all traffic DSPs and incharges.