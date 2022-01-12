Haider Gilani made NGO’s peace ambassador

Syed Ali Haider Gilani receiving a certificate from the Universal Peace Foundation (UPF). Photo by reporter

LONDON: A Non-Government Organisation (NGO) has announced to make “Ambassador For Peace” Syed Ali Haider Gilani, the former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son who was abducted by al-Qaeda and remained in captivity for three years.

The Universal Peace Foundation (UPF), which has offices in London and many other countries, said it had given the recognition to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Punjab lawmaker fr peace and harmony he gave after his long ordeal at the hands of the Taliban who kept him in captivity for a long time.

Ali Haider Gilani and his brother Ali Musa Gilani are currently in London and have held meetings with PPP’s UK chapters. The NGO said it was proud to recognise Haider Gilani MPA as an Ambassador For Peace.

Ali Haider Gilani, 37, was kidnapped in 2013 just before the general election from near his hometown of Multan and freed in May 2016 by Afghan and United States security forces during a raid on Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.

When Gilani was kidnapped, he was campaigning for a provincial seat in parliamentary elections for the PPP. He won the last election for the Punjab assembly seat. His father and former PM Gilani is now a member of the Senate after his sensational win. Ali Haider Gilani said he was humbled to be recognised by the peace NGO.