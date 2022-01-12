National U13, U16 tournaments from Friday

LAHORE: The National Under 13 and Under 16 boys tournaments will roll into action from Friday.

A PCB official said that a total of 270 boys from across the country will be engaged in these national tournaments in Karachi and Multan from Friday.

Top 40 performers from the two events will secure year-long contracts with monthly retainers.

The PCB will be investing in them at an early age to secure them financially while also developing their complete personality, including cricketing skills and providing education to them.

The players will be coached by a panel of high performance coaches in summer camps at the NHPC Lahore (National High Performance Centre) and academies across the country.

Twelve teams will participate in the National U16 One-Day Tournament 2021-22 (45 overs) which will be played at five venues in Multan from January 14 to 25.

The teams have been divided into two pools with all six Cricket Associations fielding two sides (one in each pool).

Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab Whites will form Pool A while Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab Blues will constitute Pool B.

The top sides from each pool will compete in the January 25 final which will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Six teams will participate in the National U13 One-Day Tournament 2021-22 (25 overs) which will be played at three venues in Karachi from January 14 to 24.

One side each from Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab will compete in the group stage. Each team will play the other once in the round-robin format.