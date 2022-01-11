Pakistan logs over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for fifth day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan registered more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day, as the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 continues to push infection rates across the country.

The National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) COVID-19 statistics from Monday morning showed that Pakistan registered 1,649 cases in the last 24 hours, a day after the case daily caseload was reported at 1,572 — the first time since October 3 that daily cases were above 1,500.

The country's positivity rate stands at 3.66 percent. The patients on critical care have moved up from 604 on Sunday to 617 in the last 24 hours, as the deaths came down from seven to three, according to NCOC's data.

A total of 162.1 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered, with over 73 million people fully vaccinated and more than 99 million people partially vaccinated. After Omciron was detected in Pakistan, Pakistan also lowered the age limit for the administration of COVID-19 booster jabs from January 1 - individuals aged 30 years and above are eligible for it.