Rawalpindi residents protest against power outages

Rawalpindi: The residents of several localities of city and cantonment board have protested against prolonged power shutdowns which are damaging their businesses for over three months. The angry residents have blocked Adiala Road against poor performance of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) for observing prolonged power shutdowns of 8 to 10-hours on alternative days.

The protesters blocked Adiala Road, burnt tyres, and raised slogans against Iesco and appealed higher authorities to take action against power outages in all areas. The residents of Adiala Road, Tulsa Road, Dhok Juma, Sher Zaman Colony, Defense Road, Kalyal, Dagal, New Lalazar, Gulshanabad, Bankers Colony, Jarahi, Samarzar, Morgha and several other areas faced power blackouts since morning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. here on Monday.

The Iesco had promised to end power shutdowns till end of December but people are facing power shutdowns, fluctuations, tripping, and low voltage even in January 2022. The power shutdowns started in September 2021.

The Iesco Executive Engineer (XEN) Muhammad Saeed Makhdoom told ‘The News’ that power shutdowns would remain continued till end of January 2022 as the power shutdowns were being observed for maintenance work.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Shirjeel Mir has protested against Iesco which was observing prolonged power shutdowns for over three months. “If Iesco did not stop power shutdowns, traders from across the country would protest in front of Iesco office,” he warned. He said that people already facing inflation hike.

Localities falling in Tariqabad, Adiala, Jhanda Chichi, Garibabad, Gulistan Colony, Lalkurti, Girja, Chakra, Soan, Naik Alam, Chah Sultan, Tehmasabad, Committee Chowk, Dhamyal, Bakramandi, Shakriyal, Kurri, Tulsa, New Lalazar, Asghar Mall, Bagh Sardaran, Raja Bazaar, Mohanpura, Bhabra Bazaar, Tipu Road, Javed Colony, Tench, Afshan Colony, People’s Colony, Jan Colony and several other localities are the most affected areas where consumers are facing prolonged power shutdowns.