City receives scattered rain

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with cold and foggy conditions was witnessed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said trace and scattered rain was also observed in various parts of the city. They said a westerly wave was present along northeast Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas and likely to move eastward during next 12 hours. Met officials predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold in hilly areas. Monday's minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury remained at -13°C while in Lahore, it was 8.5°C and maximum was 17°C.
LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council will organise a two-day musical event titled “Ghazal Festival” featuring the...
LAHORE: Film, music, TV artistes and showbiz industry vowed to protect their copyrights while joining hands with...
LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. According to details, Saher Mahmood has...
Rawalpindi: The residents of several localities of city and cantonment board have protested against prolonged power...
LAHORE: Sargodha police rescued a citizen kidnapped for ransom. A spokesperson for Punjab police said the IG directed...
LAHORE: Training and refresher courses based on modern professional training modules are being conducted to enhance...
Comments