Rescue 1122 responds to 394 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 394 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 419 were injured. Out of this, 257 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 162 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.
JAMRUD: A bomb disposal squad defused a bomb in Jamrud subdivision on Sunday. The bomb was found in a street in Nai...
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has expresses his grief over Murree tragedy. At the ceremony at the Vatican, prayers were...
ISLAMABAD: In view of the emergency situation in Murree and Galiyat, cell phones users, currently present in these...
PM Imran Khan was announced as a winner back in November 2021
LONDON: More than 150,000 people have died after contracting coronavirus in the United Kingdom, the government said on...
KABUL: A prominent Afghan university professor, who openly criticised the Taliban´s regime, has been arrested in...
Comments