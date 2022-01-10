 
close
Monday January 10, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Rescue 1122 responds to 394 accidents in Punjab

By Our Correspondent
January 10, 2022
Rescue 1122 responds to 394 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 394 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 419 were injured. Out of this, 257 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 162 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Comments