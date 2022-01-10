Toll climbs to 8 in Brazil cliff collapse, 2 missing

Rio de Janeiro: Rescuers searched on Sunday for two people still missing as the death toll rose to eight from a cliff that collapsed onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil, officials said.

The latest body was found submerged under water, rescue official Rodrigo Castro of southeastern Minas Gerais state said, updating the toll from seven on Saturday. "We have eight confirmed dead and we still need to find two missing victims," he said. On Saturday, panicked tourists watched helplessly from other vessels as a large rock fragment broke off a ravine and plunged onto four boats in Furnas Lake.