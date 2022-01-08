Israeli security downed drones

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli security sources claimed on Friday that drones captured after being flown across the frontier from neighbouring Lebanon have provided insight into the growing aerial surveillance capabilities of the Iran-backed Hizbullah group.
Lebanon and Israel are technically in a state of war and drones have become a regular feature of their heavily guarded border. Images extracted from one drone downed in August -- shown to AFP -- showed what the source said was Hizbullah drone operators and pictures of other drones, as well as an aerial shot of a northern Israeli settlement and military post. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he believed the footage showed Hezbollah special forces training in how to use drones, which he said was the first such glimpse for Israel.
A second source said that five drones seized last year -- including a small observation drone downed on Tuesday -- belonged to Hizbullah. "We are learning about the enemy and the enemy is learning about us," said the second source, also speaking on condition of anonymity. "It is kind of a learning race between Hizbullah and us."
Israel is a leader in developing and using drones in warfare, but it is seeing its technological superiority challenged by arch-foe Iran, which is also developing unmanned aerial vehicles for military use.
