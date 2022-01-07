ATC grants bail to eight accused for detaining FIA team, civil judge

MULTAN: Special Anti-Terrorism Court granted bail to eight accused involved in harassing FIA team and offering bribe besides interfering in the proceedings of law-enforcement agencies.

The ATC judge Sadiq Masud Sabir released eight accused Thursday on bail, arrested on the charge of offering bribe to the FIA team and keeping FIA officials and a civil judge in habeas corpus at gunpoint.

Earlier, Lodhran city police submitted that an FIA team raided an office and arrested the accused allegedly on the charge of giving bribe to the FIA officials. On the occasion, the accused SDO Basti Malik Munir Majid, his staff members technical assistant Wajid, Malik Majeed, Farooq, five guards and 50 unidentified persons kept the FIA team and civil judge in habeas corpus at gunpoint. On being informed, the police came to the spot rescued them. Now the accused SDO Munir Ahmed, Wajid, Noman, Ijazul Hassan, Haider Ali, Kashif, Salman and Amir have been arrested. The police presented the accused before the court and requested for 85 days physical remand of the accused. However, the court rejected the police request and granted judicial remand. The bail application was also filed by the accused after their arrests and the court granted their bail plea and ordered their release.