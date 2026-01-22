Andrew inches to the point of no return as he loses what little he had remaining as the King’s brother

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s isolation without his dukedom, his gun license, his princely title, and his hobby of hunting is starting to spark a lot of fear.

So much so that an insider just came forward and spoke to Heat World about all that could go terribly wrong if he is pushed beyond his breaking point.

The well placed source explained the Palace’s concern by saying, “a lot of people are saying it was a mistake to go that far, because hunting is so much a part of his identity.”

Plus “it’s something he sees as his birthright, and for years it’s been the cornerstone of his social life.”

But that’s not all because in doing so, the former-duke has lost access to this whole group of people who he’s now effectively ‘cut off’ from because “he can’t really join them on their hunts anymore, so it’s made him painfully isolated, which just feeds into his fury.”

Plus, another big thing that this isolation has sparked is the worry that “it’s getting to the stage where Andrew’s got nothing left to lose”.

Per the source “that makes him dangerous because the more they corner him, the more likely it is he’ll lash out,” and consider the path Prince Harry went down when he first left the Firm, or worse.

Before concluding they also added that the concern among King Charles’ circle at the moment is that they’ll ‘regret’ pushing him this far if he decides to “burn bridges publicly.”

“There is a growing fear behind the palace walls that the way this is being handled could backfire badly,” because with how long he’s been in the inner circle, “he’s got plenty of dirt to spill,” the inside said before signing off.