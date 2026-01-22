Inside Meghan Markle’s recipe drop after Netflix decides against ‘With Love, Meghan’ season 3

Meghan Markle shares easy at-home recipe after reports ‘With Love, Meghan’ got dropped by Netflix.

The recipe in question is an at-home classic that many a morning breakfasts are made of and was shared recently to the official As Ever Instagram account.

It consists of only four ingredients, one of which is sold directly on the website and is sold for $12.00 but is currently sold out.

the caption promises an ‘elevated’ experience for fans that try it out though and the ‘easy home ingredients’ listed include yogurt, granola or other toppings, dealers choice and also berries alongside the As Ever Raspberry Spread.

Meghan even added a little note that reads “Layer, serve in your favorite glass or coupe, garnish with mint and enjoy!”

Check it out Below:



