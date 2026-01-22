Sarah Ferguson plans to sell Princess Diana ‘private letters?’

Sarah Ferguson is preparing to make money off her Royal belongings, it is revealed.

Former member of the Royal Family, who is now exiled from her duties, is tipped to sell importance letters from Princess Diana to regain her position.

A source tells Radar Online: “Sarah has held onto everything. Her wedding keepsakes, correspondence, gifts, especially letters from Diana that she considers priceless,” the insider said.

“Sarah has been meticulous about keeping hold of her royal past, from wedding mementos and gifts to years of personal correspondence, including letters from Princess Diana that she regards as beyond value.”

They continued: “The prospect of Diana’s private correspondence being sold has deeply unsettled the palace. That is seen as the moment this shifts from an uncomfortable situation into a full-blown crisis.”